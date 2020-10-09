Five in court over Christmas Eve brawl at King's Lynn bus station

Five of seven people charged in connection with a mass fight at Lynn's bus station on Christmas Eve last year appeared in court on Thursday.

Three adults and two youths were before town magistrates. A fourth adult and a 16-year-old girl failed to appear.

All the defendants are from the Lynn area.

The court heard that a 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, got into a fight with 39-year-old Emma Sergeant, of Hillington Square, just before 8pm.

The girl and a 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to their age, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and will be sentenced at Lynn Youth Court on Friday, October 16.

Sergeant, who is also charged with using threatening behaviour, was not present in court and her case was adjourned to next Thursday.

Nineteen-year-old Macy Clarke, of St Edmundsbury Road, and 18-year-old Hayley Dunne, of Archdale Street, each pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

Prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin said the 15-year-old girl and Sergeant had a "verbal altercation" which then developed into a fight.

"[The girl] and Miss Sergeant fell to the ground. Miss Sergeant was unable to get back up due to her level of intoxication.

"Miss Dunne and Miss Clarke joined in, punching and kicking Miss Sergeant while she was on the floor."

Solicitor Ruth Johnson, mitigating for Clarke, said her client had had a "significant" amount of vodka over a short period of time and was "heavily intoxicated".

"That, of course, led her to act in a way she she would not normally act," added Miss Johnson.

"She was arrested quite late in the evening on Christmas Eve and released at about tea time on Christmas Day. That in itself was a punishment, in having to explain to her family why she had not been about.

"She's incredibly upset at being in court today and devastated with how she behaved.

"It was an incredibly impulsive act. She'd been sitting on a bench. Having got involved, there were punches and kicks - she accepts that."

Dunne, who was 17 at the time, claimed she was at home and received a short phone call from a friend urging her to get to the bus station.

Solicitor Charlotte Winchester said: "She went on her bike so was there relatively quickly.

"When she got there, the incident was already under way."

Miss Winchester said her client got involved to help her young friend, then aged 14.

"She very much regrets her actions. She wasn't intoxicated. It was very much out of character and she was only 17 at the time of the incident."

As Clarke and Dunne were given 12-month conditional discharges, they were told that their behaviour was "diabolical".

Each was ordered to pay £105 costs. Clarke must also pay £21 victim surcharge and Dunne £16.

Michael Adoa Cruz, 20, of Pleasance Close, Gaywood, pleaded guilty to criminal damage (to Sergeant's mobile phone) and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

The 16-year-old girl who failed to appear is charged with using threatening behaviour. She too cannot be identified for legal reasons and her case was remitted to Lynn Youth Court on Friday, October 16.