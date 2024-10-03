Five men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after an alleged rogue trader incident in Lynn led to a police chase towards Cambridgeshire.

It came after police received a report of fraud on Tuesday after a group of men approached a man at his home address on Orchard Grove and told him his roof required repairs.

He gave them £5,000 and they completed some of the work to what officers said was an unsatisfactory standard.

King’s Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre

The group of men returned the following day and claimed they were police officers, telling him to leave a further £5,000 on his doorstep.

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team located the vehicle used by the suspects yesterday afternoon on the A47 in Tilney All Saints.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit began, heading towards March in Cambridge.

The vehicle stopped a short while later and two of the occupants fled the scene. The remaining three were arrested.

Officers, assisted by colleagues from Cambridgeshire Police, searched the local area and the two outstanding suspects were located.

Four men aged in their late teens, 20s, and 30s were arrested on suspicion of fraud.

A man aged in his 50s was also arrested on suspicion on failing to stop for police and fraud.

All five men were taken to Lynn Police Investigation centre for questioning, where they remain.

Police are reminding Norfolk residents about how to protect themselves from fraudsters and rogue traders.

“The police or your bank will NEVER ask you to withdraw money or purchase items,” a spokesperson said.

Officers have provided the following advice:

- Do not deal with anyone on your doorstep who turns up uninvited and offers to complete work for cash

- If someone is claiming to be a police officer, ask for their identification number and police force. Call 101 to verify who they are. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

- Never hand over money to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.

For more information about door-to-door fraud, visit the ‘Door-to-door and courier fraud’ section of the Norfolk Police website.

