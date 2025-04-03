New trees have been planted in a Lynn park by conservation group members and council workers.

The work was carried out on Monday at The Walks by volunteers from Gaywood Valley Conservation Group along with borough council workers.

Cllr Michael de Whalley, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “It’s great to see many of the friendly faces from a group that I know well, the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group, who are passionate about the natural environment and am pleased to see that they are thriving.

Tree planting in The Walks

“Around 20 volunteers have helped plant these new trees with the borough council public open space team. Five new trees have been planted, an ash, beech, lime, plane and acer tree.”

Busy planting in The Walks

John Hayes, secretary of the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group who also helped cleared some foliage, said: “The Walks is an asset to the town and an asset for wildlife. I think many of the trees in here were planted at the same time and will gradually die off, periodic replanting is by far the best thing to do.”