Five people found to be sleeping rough in borough

There are five people sleeping rough on the streets of West Norfolk, official figures show.

The council estimated that five people were sleeping on the streets in the borough of West Norfolk during a spot check on one night last autumn, according to data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

This was a decrease from the previous year when nine rough sleepers were counted.

In West Norfolk, three of the rough sleepers recorded last autumn were male and two were female. All were UK citizens. Of those who had their age recorded, all were 26 or over.

The Local Government Association has warned that preventing rough sleeping is “becoming increasingly difficult”

Charities think official figures are likely an underestimation, as many rough sleepers stay in hard-to-find places.

The MHCLG compares different areas by working out the number of rough sleepers as a proportion of all households.

West Norfolk has a rate of one rough sleeper for every 1,000 households, which is lower than the national average.

Local authorities across England estimated there were 4,677 people sleeping rough on the same night last autumn.

This was a slight drop from the previous year when 4,751 rough sleepers were counted – the first decrease for eight years.

However, the number of rough sleepers has increased significantly since 2010, when there were just 1,768 recorded cases.

Paul Nobet, head of public affairs at homelessness charity Centrepoint, said: “These snapshot statistics may show a slight decrease in the number of people rough sleeping, but these figures are only the tip of a much larger iceberg.”

The Local Government Association, which represents councils, has warned that preventing rough sleeping is “becoming increasingly difficult”, citing a funding gap of more than £100 million for homelessness services in 2019-20.