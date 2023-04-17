Three adults and two children were taken to hospital following a two-car crash on Lynn's Hardwick Road yesterday evening.

One person was seriously injured in the collision, at the traffic lights between Sainsbury's and Tesco, which was reported at around 7pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene and dealt with the incident, which closed the road to Scania Way and heading towards the Hardwick roundabout.

Emergency services were on the scene of a crash on Lynn's Hardwick Road yesterday evening

A police spokesperson said one person was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

The ambulance service said it sent six ambulances and two ambulance officer vehicles to the scene.

"Five patients, including two children were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital," a spokesperson added.

And Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We can confirm that following a call from the police at 7.04pm on Sunday evening, appliances from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South and Terrington attended to a road traffic collision on Hardwick Road.

"The crews made the vehicles and scene safe.

"They also assisted the ambulance service with casualties. The stop message was received at 7.46pm."