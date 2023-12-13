With Christmas fast approaching, you may be wondering where you can go to see the big man himself and deliver your wishlist in person. Luckily, Father Christmas is attending many events in Norfolk, and here are just five places where you can pay him a visit.​​​​​

1. Lynn Town Centre

Vancouver Quarter has teamed up with Discover King’s Lynn to create a programme of festive events in town throughout the Christmas season.

As part of its Seasonal Saturdays, Santa and his elves will be riding around town on a sofa from 11am- 3pm on Saturday, December 16 with music and lights ready to hear your Christmas wishes.

2. Dobbies, Lynn

Whether you have four legs or just two, Father Christmas will be welcoming you to his grotto at Dobbies Garden Centre in Lynn.

From December 16 to 24 you can give your canine their own festive experience for £6.99, where they can meet Santa and receive a toy.

Alternatively, on the same dates, children and families can visit the grotto and get a present for £11.99.

For more information, or to book, go to: https://events.dobbies.com/events-by-venue/?v=18

Santa will be visiting various places in Norfolk. Picture: iStock

3. Church Farms, Stow Bardolph

If you are looking for an all-day activity, Church Farm in Stow Bardoph is offering a visit to Santa starting at £15, which includes a full day’s admission to the farm, indoor and outdoor play areas, petting pens and more, up until December 23.

Adults tickets cost £11 when booked online, and children’s tickets to meet Santa must be pre-booked online.

Find out more at: https://www.churchfarmstowbardolph.co.uk/event/father-christmas-is-here-santas-grotto/

4. Sweet Things Savoury, Emneth

You may leave milk and cookies out for Father Christmas each year, but in this cafe, Santa will be sitting down and eating with you.

Sweet Things Savoury, in Emneth, is holding a Dine With Santa Experience on Saturday, December 16 at 9.30am and 12.30pm where children can enjoy a stack of pancakes with some juice, and adults can pre-order from the everyday menu.

He and his elf will come to each table to meet the children and later on, give them a gift.

To book, you can message the cafe’s Facebook page or pop-in – prices are £15 per child.

For more information, go to: https://www.facebook.com/sweetthingssavoury

The Fakenham Rotary Club will be creating a Christmas grotto at the garden centre. Picture: Google Maps

5. Fakenham Garden Centre, Fakenham

Elsewhere, you can help support good causes as the Fakenham and District Rotary is creating a Christmas grotto at Fakenham Garden Centre.

For a donation of £6.50 per child, your little one can go and visit Father Christmas and receive a gift on Thursday, December 14 or Friday, December 15 between 5pm and 9pm.

Bookings can be made by emailing fakenhamrotaryclub@gmail.com