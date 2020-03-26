Five remain in critical care with Covid-19 at King's Lynn hospital

Lynn’s hospital has announced this week that 18 patients have now been tested positive for coronavirus at the site.

Of these, 15 remain in the care of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at the time of writing, and five of these have life-threatening conditions.

One patient has already been discharged from the Gayton Road site, while the hospital announced last week two had died from the virus. Both had significant underlying health conditions.

A Coronavirus Unit is in place at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (30796907)

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the QEH, said: “We continue to care for a number of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“One patient has been discharged and we wish them well in their recovery.

“ I would like to pay tribute to our hard-working and dedicated teams who are coping well with this challenging and fast-changing situation. I urge people to follow national advice.

A notice appearing on the front entrance of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital today. (31566084)

Professor Steve Barnett, the hospital’s chairman, thanked the community for their support during this challenging time.

He said: “The care packages we have received from the public, local businesses and companies have enabled us to provide our teams with essential supplies.

“These are making a big difference to the health and well-being of our staff and are keeping spirits as high as they can be in the circumstances.”

A dedicated helpline has been set up by hospital for people with questions about their treatment and care regarding the pandemic.

This is 01553 214545 from 9am-3pm Monday to Friday.

Free parking is also being introduced from Friday, March 27.