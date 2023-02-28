Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision in Lynn.

Officers were called to Loke Road in Lynn at 2.50pm today, following a report of collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Road closures are currently in place at Loke Road, Tennyson Avenue, Gaywood Road, Littleport Street and Austin Street.

Police at the scene of collision(Photo credit: Bekka Jacki Smith)

A woman has been taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.