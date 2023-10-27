Drivers using a major roundabout in Lynn may be impacted by five weeks’ worth of lane closures.

Work started on Wednesday night to upgrade the LED street lighting on the A47 at Hardwick roundabout.

The work, which is being undertaken by National Highways, is taking place overnight from 8pm to 6am on weeknights only.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “To do the work safely, we will need to have a series of single lane closures on the roundabout itself and on the approaches to the roundabout from the A47.

“We are doing this work because LED lights are better for the environment and use far less energy to produce the same amount of light.

“They also last longer and require less maintenance, meaning fewer road closures to fix lighting in the future.”

The closures are as follows:

- October 25 to November 11: Eastbound exit slip road lane closed.

- October 26 to October 31: Westbound entry slip road closed.

- October 30 to November 7: Left lane one in the outer ring of the roundabout closed.

- November 2 to November 3: Eastbound left lane two closed.

- November 7 to November 8: Eastbound left lane one closed.

- November 8 to November 10: Eastbound lane two on the link road closed.

- November 13 to November 14: Flyover carriageway closed in both directions.

- November 13 to November 15: Left lane two in the outer ring of the roundabout closed.

The dates and times of closures are subject to change according to weather conditions.