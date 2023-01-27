It’s just five weeks away until we can finally find out who the winners are in the Mayor’s Business Awards 2023.

The black tie event will be held on Friday, March 3 and will see businesses across 11 different categories come together at Alive’s Corn Exchange.

Solicitors firm Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar is sponsoring the Business innovation award this year and has made the tricky decision on who made the cut as the three finalists for this year.

Noise & Chance School of Dance, PCL Ceramics Limited and Promenade Leisure Company in Hunstanton are this years business innovation finalists.

This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success.

This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

Claire James, Partner at Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar (MCP) said: “Myself and my colleague, Helen Robinson, have been carrying out the judging in readiness to select our winner of the Business Innovation Category.

“We have been very impressed with the finalists in our category and it is going to be extremely difficult to decide on the winner.”

She added: “We will both be attending the awards and have done so for the last few years. It is always a really enjoyable evening where we are able to socialise with other local businesses.”

MCP has offices in Lynn, Ely, Wisbech, Thetford and Peterborough and deals with most areas of law, both private and commercial.

They say that their lawyers pride themselves on their professional, friendly, cost-effective service.

MCP Solicitors was established in 1784 and has been in continuous practice ever since.

For more information on MCP, visit: www.mcp-law.co.uk