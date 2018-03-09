Five years for manslaughter of West Norfolk man

A drug dealer who kicked a West Norfolk man to death in a street fight has been jailed for five years today.

Nathan Turner, 24, of Brentwood, Essex, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Dean Jose, from Heacham, last month.

Dean Jose. Photo: Essex Police.

As the sentence was passed, Mr Jose’s wife, Maxine, who was in court, swore, and described the proceedings as a “joke.”

Mr Jose, a rehabilitation specialist who worked with disabled children and adults, was attacked in King’s Road, Brentwood, in the early hours of August 28 last year and died four days later.

The court heard that, although Mr Jose had thrown the first punch in the exchange, Turner then went beyond acting in self-defence by kicking him in the head.

Judge Charles Gratwicke told Turner: “No-one can feel anything but sickness and revulsion at seeing you kick him to the head as he lay defenceless in the street.

“At the time of that kick any threat to you had passed. This was a piece of gratuitious violence meted out by you in the street.

“The result of your actions that night have had a devastating effect, not only on Mr Jose who lost his life but those left behind have had their lives torn apart.

“There is of course no sentence this court can pass which in any way lessens that pain.”

At the time of the incident, Turner was also on bail, after admitting possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to six months in jail, to run concurrently, on each count.

Earlier, in a victim impact statement read to the court, Mrs Jose said: “No words can ever describe the pain, anger and despair we will continue to bear without Dean by our sides.

“This was a needless act by Mr Turner and I hope he realises the enormous impact he has had on our lives. We are left with a heartbreaking hole which can never be replaced.”

Mr Jose’s brother, Christopher, added: “Nothing good has come of this. What a waste of life and over what?

“It’s us left behind who get the raw deal, to deal with the carnage left behind.”

Michael Ivers QC, mitigating, read from a letter written by Turner to the Jose family in which he apologised to them.

He wrote: “I understand no words can bring him back, excuse my behaviour or take any of the pain you have suffered away.

“I lost my dad when I was 13 from a sudden cardiac arrest. To think his daughters will have to go through what I did breaks my heart.

“I have also witnessed the heartbreak my mum went through. This is not pain I would wish upon anyone.

“I have thought about Mr Jose and his family every day since. I was devastated to hear he has passed away leaving behind children.”

Mr Ivers said he did not seek to downplay the “utter tragic” nature of the case, but argued the cause of Mr Jose’s death was very rare and the force of the fatal kick was not extreme.