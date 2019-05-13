Home   News   Article

Flags are out for Hanse Festival weekend of celebrations

By Allister Webb
Published: 12:52, 13 May 2019
 | Updated: 12:54, 13 May 2019

Lynn’s historic international links were celebrated during the town’s annual Hanse Festival at the weekend.

The main day of activities was on Sunday and featured a flag parade through the town centre.

Visitors were invited to don either pirate or Hanse fisherman’s costumes for the procession, which featured the flags of all 16 nations which are part of the revived Hanseatic League.

Other highlights of the weekend included the chance to enjoy the view across the Wash from the Clifton House Tower in Queen Street, a regatta and rowing races from the South Quay.

St Nicholas Chapel, the Trues Yard museum, King’s Lynn Minster and the Hanse House were also among the venues which hosted events during the weekend.

