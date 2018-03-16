Flamingoes take an early retirement in Fakenham

Four flamingoes famous for living the high life at a rooftop garden in Kensington have retired for a life in the country at Fakenham.

Putting their high society days behind them, the flamingoes Bill, Ben, Splosh and Pecks have joined the reserve’s existing flock of 25 in their dedicated area on the 700-acre Pensthorpe Natural Park.

Deb Jordan, owner at Pensthorpe, said: “Norfolk, in particular north Norfolk, is famously a hotbed for Londoners looking to retire from life in the capital in favour of a slower pace and rural setting. However this is the first time I’ve known of flamingos making the move. We are confident that these beautiful and much-loved animals will continue to adapt well to their new life in Norfolk.”

The London birds were integrated with the resident flock under the careful watch of Chrissie Kelley, Head of Species Management at Pensthorpe.

She said: “These birds are extremely well-loved so we’ve made every effort to ensure they feel welcome in Norfolk. They’ve made themselves at home and have settled very well.

“Flamingos are generally social birds, hence why they’ve probably enjoyed living the high life in London, so we are confident that they will enjoy the next chapter of their lives amongst our flock.”

Celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this summer, Pensthorpe Natural Park will be hosting events to spark visitors’ interest in nature throughout the year.

From expert-guided walks to tutored bird identification classes and even opportunities to hear the majestic dawn chorus as the sun rises over the reserve, the events are open to all and aim to enhance visitors’ knowledge of the nature and wildlife.

Mrs Jordan said: “Our new events not only celebrate 30 years of the evolution of this beautiful corner of Norfolk, but they champion some of the wonders of the natural world and we welcome everyone from avid wildlife enthusiasts to nature novices.”

The events kick off next Friday with Bird ID from 10am to 3pm, a perfect beginners guide to bird identification. Discover unique bird features to spot, how to use binoculars and learn about the diverse range of habitats they live in. Places cost £20 per person and include lunch, bring binoculars if you have them.

A full list of events is online at http://www.pensthorpe.com/ where you can also book places for any of the events.