Flat fire in King's Lynn does not mean residents without a home for Christmas

Noone has had to move out for Christmas following the fire at Thoresby College in King's Lynn on Monday (December 17).

A fire broke out at a resident's home on Queen Street, which was caused by a fridge motor.

The resident has been relocated to an empty apartment in Thoresby College.

Josey Johnston, a resident at Thoresby College, said: "It is the first fire we have had a fire here and I have lived here for 25 years.

The fire on Queen Street (6128510)

"The Town Hall were marvellous as they gave us drinks and let us stay in the building just after the fire had broken out. Everyone has been marvellous and it really demonstrated the town's community spirit."

Crews were called to a fire in a first floor flat at about 7.20am. The fire was extinguished using hose reel jets and the crews left at around 9.20am.

Another resident at Thoresby College, David Savage, said: "We were actually away at the time so we were a bit alarmed to hear the news.

"A neighbour left us a note but there was no damage at all and no smell of smoke.

"People have to be very careful in these old houses so it was very alarming. Our house is wood panelled so it is rather sensitive to fire.

"The fire brigade has been absolutely brilliant and quick to the scene so it's full marks to our emergency services. They were excellent in dealing with the Sue Ryder fire as well.

"It could have done a lot of damage and the area is rich in heritage, so it's a relief they dealt with it so efficiently."

Alison Gifford, who has lived at Thoresby College for 30 years, said: "At around 7.30am, I heard the alarm go off and then a lot of shouting. I could see smoke out of the window.

"All the residents went over to the Town Hall and had a cup of coffee.

"I think the fire service were pleased it was a real fire to deal with as long as noone was hurt as opposed to getting someone out from a car who was trapped. It's what they are trained to do after all."

All the residents who spoke to The Lynn News said they will remain at Thoresby College for Christmas.