Flat tyre traps King's Lynn drink-driver

A North Lynn man, who was seen driving with a flat tyre, was found to be twice the drink limit.

Police spotted the Vauxhall Vectra in Goodwins Road at half past midnight on March 19.

Andrius Daunaravicius, 24, was the only person in the car and officers noted him to be unsteady on his feet and having glazed eyes.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779872)

He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. In custody he blew 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Checks showed that he was only a provisional licence holder and had no insurance.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, factory worker Daunaravicius pleaded guilty to drink- driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said his client disputed the police’s view that the tyre was flat but it might have been underinflated.

He added: “He’d been out celebrating about a week after his birthday. He was driving home and although he thought he was OK to drive, clearly he wasn’t.

“He was on his own without any supervision.”

Daunaravicius, of Raby Avenue, was disqualified from driving for 21 months, which can be cut by 21 weeks with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was fined £370 for drink-driving and the same amount for the insurance matter. There was no separate penalty for the licence offence.

He was also ordered to pay £105 costs and a £74 victim surcharge.