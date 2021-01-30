Flats plan for former King's Lynn care home reduced

Detailed plans to convert an empty Lynn care home into flats have been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

The authority previously granted outline consent for a change of use of Eastgate House, on the corner of Littleport Street and Kettlewell Lane, to enable the development of nine apartments.

But a new application for the site, submitted by Black Swan International, is seeking to reduce the number of homes from nine to six.

Planning Applications (1887694)

Documents submitted as part of the new application say the move to reduce the number of homes follows discussions with borough council officials.

A heritage statement said parts of the building which date back to the 18th century have been assessed to be of high historical significance.

But the developers argue the scheme will secure the building’s future by bringing it back into an “active and functional use.”