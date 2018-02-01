Flats plan for old Hunstanton printworks ‘could rob current residents of sunlight’, council warned

Plans to build flats at an old Hunstanton print works are unsuitable for the area and would “rob” current residents of natural light, community representatives have warned.

Proposals to build 16 apartments at the site of the former Whitleys Stationers Press in Church Street are due to be debated by borough councillors next week.

Officials have recommended that the proposal is approved, subject to legal agreements being completed.

But the resort’s town council has objected, arguing it represents an over-development of the area.

In a report published ahead of Monday’s borough council planning committee meeting, the authority said: “Because of its height it will rob existing properties of the sunlight they have enjoyed for over a century.”

The council insists it recognises the need to develop the site, but claims the present three-storey proposal is overbearing and out of character for the area.

It has called for the developer, Waterfield Dudley Ltd, to submit alternative proposals that are “more acceptable to the area.”

Historic England also raised concerns about the initial plans, but said a revised design submitted to the council was an improvement.

However, the report also stated that a conservation area advisory panel had “concluded that the scheme as presented was not acceptable.”

If approved, the development would offer 15 two-bedroom apartments, plus a single one-bedroom flat and associated car parking.

Waterfield Dudley has claimed the proposal would only be three storeys high on its eastern side and would be lower elsewhere.

And, although they acknowledged there would be “close neighbour relationships” with existing properties and some impact on the nearby St Edmund’s Church, planners maintain the scheme can be accepted.

They said: “The loss of employment land and use within the town centre could bring about an improvement to neighbour’s amenity and is considered to comply with policy on retention of employment land.

“It is considered that the harm caused is outweighed by the environmental, economic and social benefits the scheme would bring to Hunstanton.”

The planning committee will meet at Lynn’s town hall on Monday morning, from 9.30am.