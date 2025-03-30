The Environment Agency has warned residents to expect flooding in Heacham, Hunstanton and Snettisham tonight, and it says evacuation warnings may follow.

Residents in Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton and also being advised that their areas may be at risk.

The Agency says that high spring tides and a tidal surge will result in higher tide levels than usual between 7.45pm and 9.45pm. People are being warned to take care on beaches, coastal roads and footpaths.

A flood warning is in place on the coast

Areas most at risk in Hunstanton are South Beach Road, Seagate Road and the seafront; in Heacham, the North Beach, Jubilee Road and South Beach; and in Snettisham, properties in front of the flood defences and along the sea front.

Flood gates in the affected areas will be closed.

Flooding but not evacuation is possible along the coast from Heacham to north of Lynn. Areas most at risk are Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton.

Tomorrow’s tide at 8.45am is currently forecast to be below the alert threshold.

The Envionment Agency says residents in the affected areas of Heacham, Hunstanton and Snettisham should:

Protect yourself and your loved ones;

move your loved ones, pets and valuables to a safe place;

Move to higher ground or the upper floor of a building;

Turn off the gas, electricity and water in your home if it’s safe;

Put flood protection equipment in place;

Do as the emergency services tell you;

Help others if it’s safe to do so.