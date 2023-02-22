A flood warning has been issued for a stretch of the coastline along West Norfolk.

The warning is affecting Heacham, Snettisham, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton and also stretches out towards the Lynn area.

The environment agency say that the warning has been put in place due to high tides and a tidal surge that have combined to make water levels higher than usual as a result of high spring tides and strong winds.

A map showing where a flooding warning has been issued, covering the West Norfolk coastline from Heacham to Lynn, photo: gov.uk (62582168)

Local authorities are closing the flood gates at Hunstanton, which it has been said will make access difficult.

A high tide has been estimated to be at 7.45pm today (February 22) and the environment agency has said that flooding "is possible" to the promenade and seafront.

However conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.

More information can be found on the governments website.

