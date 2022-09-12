Residents in Lynn and parts of the West Norfolk coast have been warned that flooding is possible tomorrow morning.

The Environment Agency has said that it is possible that Lynn, Hunstanton and Heacham could see flooding early on Tuesday due to high tides.

A spokesperson said the floodgates in Lynn and Hunstanton will be closed as a result of the alerts.

Residents in those areas have been warned to take care on roads and footpaths, as well as along beaches and promenades.

One of the flood alerts has been issued for Lynn town centre, West Lynn and The Wash frontage.

The Environment Agency also issued an alert for the Hunstanton coast, and a third for Heacham to north of Lynn, with areas most at risk being Heacham, Snettisham, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton.

The alerts, which do not affect Sandringham estate, say tides will be at their highest between 8.15am and 9.15am tomorrow, when flooding will be possible.

These conditions should ease for high tide at 8.30pm tomorrow.

West Norfolk Council has warned that floodgates in Lynn will start to be closed from 6am leading up to the high tide time, while Hunstanton floodgates will also be closed on the promenade.

"Kiosk owners should take actions as per the agreed flood plan," a spokesperson added.