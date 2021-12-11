County leaders have refused to be drawn into the debate on plans for hundreds of new homes in Gaywood.

Development plans for Parkway were scaled down by West Norfolk Council in the summer, weeks after a much larger scheme was backed by its planning committee.

But the new plan with more than 200 homes is still too big for Gaywood South county councillor Rob Colwell, who has called for County Hall chiefs to oppose it.

GV Picture of Land which is being Proposed for Possible New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area...Land between King's Lynn Academy Site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood and Howard Junior School. (49529279)

The plea came in a written question submitted to Monday's cabinet meeting.

He urged the authority to oppose any new developments in the highest flood risk areas "and in particular the proposed Parkway development of 226 new homes on such land in Gaywood, King’s Lynn."

But Andy Grant, county cabinet member for environment, responded: "Norfolk County Council as Lead Local Flood Authority have a role as Statutory Consultee to Planning for major development with surface water drainage.

Rob Colwell

"As such we provide advice (in line with our thresholds) on the local flood risk and drainage strategies.

"We do not comment on strategic flood risk (indicated in the Flood Zone mapping) as these matters are determined by the Local Planning Authority with advice from the Environment Agency, who have been consulted on the Planning Application that you mention."