Flood gates were closed and roads shut off as high tides affected Lynn at the weekend – and more disruption is anticipated.

Environment Agency crews have been on hand along the town’s South Quay, remaining in place this morning as water levels were still high.

They may be forced into taking more measures tomorrow, with a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms issued by the Met Office ahead of this evening.

Environment Agency crews are in place along Lynn’s South Quay

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Our officers have undertaken routine operational activities including closing the flood gates and some roads in Lynn in response to the weekend’s high tides.

“We worked closely with West Norfolk Council and local highways teams.

“While gates are currently open, staff are on standby to close them again ahead of tomorrow mornings high tide if needed.

“We would encourage members of the public to check their flood risk and sign up to flood warnings”.