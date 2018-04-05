Flood risk warning over Swaffham homes proposal

Developers behind plans for a major housing development in Swaffham need to do more to reduce its flood risks, a council report has concluded.

Proposals for 98 new homes in the third phase of the Swans Nest development on Brandon Road are due to be debated at a district planning meeting next week.

But officers have called for the application by Abel Homes to be turned down, even though the site was given outline consent three years ago.

They say: “The development as proposed, makes inadequate provision to manage local flood risk, surface water flow paths, storage and disposal of surface water from the site in a range of rainfall events.”

The report says flood risk assessors from Norfolk County Council, which is the lead local flood authority for the county, felt the scheme had not properly considered flood risk, particularly from surface water sources.

It added: “The current proposal includes around new 20 dwellings at risk of surface water flooding up to a depth of 600mm and would increase the risk off flooding elsewhere.”

Although Abel Homes have provided further information in a bid to address the concerns raised, the report said the objection had to be considered until the new material had been fully examined.

A total of 250 homes were proposed within the three phases of the development.

And planners have rejected concerns raised by members of the public about what they claim are changes made to the original layout.

The report said: “The scheme would comply with the terms of the outline permission granted in 2014, and positively reflects the current development.”

Concerns were also raised over issues including a reduction in open space, which some commenters claim has been reduced in order to accommodate additional homes, and broader problems relating to the town’s infrastructure.

However, the town council said it was “largely satisfied” with the explanation given for the changes.

The application is due to be considered by Breckland Council’s planning committee when it meets in Dereham on Monday morning.