A flood warning has been issued for the coast from Heacham to north of Lynn.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual as a result of strong onshore winds.

Tides will be at their highest at 06:00am tomorrow morning.

Heavy flooding in The Walks in King's Lynn.

Flooding to the promenade and seafront is possible at this time, however conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.

It is possible flooding could affect Heacham, Snettisham, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton.

We are closely monitoring the situation.

The organisation that monitors flooding-River Levels UK said: "Our incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences. This message will be updated tomorrow morning."