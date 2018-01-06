Flooding in King’s Lynn gardens still an issue a decade on

A flooding problem that householders were told would be fixed is still an issue more than ten years on, a North Lynn resident has said.

Derek Lee, who spoke to the Lynn News regarding the flooding in his garden in 2007, said those living in Townshend Terrace are still dealing with the problem now.

Flooding in gardens in Townshend Terrace, North Lynn. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Back in 2007, Mr Lee was among a group of residents who said they had contacted every authority they could think of to help with the built-up water.

The householders said they had contacted Anglian Water, West Norfolk Council, Freebridge Community Housing and the Environment Agency regarding the flooding but the group said nothing was done about it.

At the time, Mr Lee said: “We just can’t get any help from anywhere. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall.”

That was in July of 2007, but last week Mr Lee said: “There is still flooding, only this time much worse, and with bad weather being forecasted for the remaining of today and throughout the rest of the week, this will only be getting worse.”

He added: “We have a young toddler living here, my grandson, whom we are not able to let play outside for the next few weeks, maybe months, until the water has fully gone due to this being contaminated.”

Mr Lee said that in 2007, Freebridge Community Housing had said it would fix the issue, but the problems still remain.

Colin Davison, Freebridge’s director of property, said: “We’re sorry to hear about the problems our tenant in Townshend Terrace has experienced in respect of the water in their garden.

“I will be personally contacting them to see whether there is anything we can do to help alleviate the problem.

“As can be seen elsewhere in town, the weather has been exceptionally wet in recent weeks, however we will work with other agencies to investigate a long-term solution to the high-water levels in this area.

“If any residents have any specific concerns they wish to raise with us, they can call us on 03332 404 444 and we’d be happy to talk further.”