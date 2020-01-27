Flooding issue in King's Lynn Tuesday Market Place
Published: 13:27, 27 January 2020
| Updated: 13:27, 27 January 2020
Cars are slowly passing through the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn where there currently is a flooding problem.
A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said a team is on their way to investigate the flood now.
She added that the water company had not been aware of the issue.
A large puddle can be seen on a section of road outside the Corn Exchange.
More to follow.
