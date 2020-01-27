Home   News   Article

Flooding issue in King's Lynn Tuesday Market Place

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:27, 27 January 2020
 | Updated: 13:27, 27 January 2020

Cars are slowly passing through the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn where there currently is a flooding problem.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said a team is on their way to investigate the flood now.

She added that the water company had not been aware of the issue.

The scene at 12.30pm in the Tuesday Market Place(27732935)
The scene at 12.30pm in the Tuesday Market Place(27732935)

A large puddle can be seen on a section of road outside the Corn Exchange.

Anglian Water are heading over to the Tuesday Market Place to investigate the flooding now (27732938)
Anglian Water are heading over to the Tuesday Market Place to investigate the flooding now (27732938)

More to follow.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Ben Hardy
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE