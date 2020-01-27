Flooding issue in King's Lynn Tuesday Market Place

Cars are slowly passing through the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn where there currently is a flooding problem.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said a team is on their way to investigate the flood now.

She added that the water company had not been aware of the issue.

The scene at 12.30pm in the Tuesday Market Place(27732935)

A large puddle can be seen on a section of road outside the Corn Exchange.

Anglian Water are heading over to the Tuesday Market Place to investigate the flooding now (27732938)

More to follow.

