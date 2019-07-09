Flooding worries causing concerns at West Norfolk cemetery

There is growing concern over flooding problems in one of West Norfolk’s biggest public cemeteries.

And it emerged at a council meeting that people can no longer buy their plot at the local authority-owned and managed Gayton Road cemetery in Gaywood.

Yesterday, borough councillor Sandra Squire called for the problems at the cemetery to be brought out into the open and discussed.

Gayton Road cemetery where this section for Muslim burials has been closed due to flooding

And leading Lynn funeral director Ray Thornalley said he was aware of the concerns over the flooding problems and was waiting for a meeting with borough council officials.

The flooding is understood to be in a area of the cemetery reserved for those of the Muslim faith and burials are no longer allowed there. The first Muslim burial in the newly-created area took place on Friday.

Mrs Squire said she felt issues of cemeteries and burials was a topic that nobody really wants to talk about.

She was also concerned by comments made during Thursday’s meeting which suggested the cemetery was now full because 40 or 50 advance reserved plot sales.

She said: “If this is the case what are the provisions for future burials at the cemetery. It really raises more questions than answers.”

Mrs Squire said she was encouraged by the fact that the issues at the Gayton Road cemetery, the borough’s only operational public cemetery, were out in public .

She also raised the issue of water levels under the surface of the cemetery and whether there was a health risk.

“We do need to know exactly what the situation is,” she said.

General View of Gayton Road Cemetery in Gaywood, King's Lynn

Concerns were also been raised at the full council meeting by councillor Sandra Collop.

She said a relative of hers had wanted to purchase a plot but was told that was no longer possible due to flooding problems.

She said: “I am really concerned about the current situation at the cemetery and the residents of West Norfolk need to know the full story.”

A council spokesman yesterday said Environment Agency documents showed the organisation was likely to introduce a requirement for cemeteries to have permits over the next year.

She added: “To have such a permit, particularly for any extensions to an existing cemetery, we will need to meet a number of criteria, one of which is a requirement for a one metre clearance between the bottom of the grave and the water table.

“The depth varies dependant on whether graves are single or double, and can mean that in some instances a depth of 3.6 metres is required.

“This will clearly have an impact on the Gayton Road cemetery, so the council is working with specialists to clarify the implications.”