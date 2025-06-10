Flower planters in a town centre have been transformed to represent tributes to some of the area’s famous people.

Members of the Forward charity, which has a shop on Broad Street in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter, are tending to the four large planters in the shopping centre.

Charity members, who are adults with learning disabilities and autism, came up with the idea and have created and handmade the designs themselves.

The planter outside Superdrug representing Captain George Vancouver

The first planter, outside HSBC, has a racing car to represent Martin Brundle OBE, a broadcaster and former Formula One racing driver who won the World Sportscar Championship in 1988.

The second planter, outside Boyes, represents Queen drummer Roger Taylor OBE who is formerly from Lynn.

The third planter, outside Superdrug, focusses on Captain George Vancouver - famous for sailing with Captain Cook then mapping out the North American Northwest Coast. A handmade ship has been planted with white flowers surrounding the model.

The pretty planter representing Lynn's Frederick Savage

The final planter is outside the charity’s Broad Street unit and has been designed to represent Frederick Savage, who invented steam powered fairground machinery.

The planter is home to a model of a handmade wooden carousel. Each individual horse on the carousel has been hand painted by members of Forward.

The Vancouver Quarter has supported the charity to help it create and maintain the planters.

Vancouver Quarter manager Alistair Cox said: “We’re delighted with what Forward has done in the planters. So much hard work has gone into both coming up with the ideas and bringing them to life.”

Model and flowers dedicated to Captain George Vancouver

The plaque on the Roger Taylor planter