Colourful flower arrangements helped to raise just over £2,000 when Dersingham Methodist Church held its annual flower festival.

‘Songs of Joy and Wonder’ was the theme this year, which is the 134th anniversary of the church.

The festival, from last Thursday to Saturday, included pupils from the village primary and nursery school singing, a variety of stalls, refreshments and cakes.

Church secretary Elizabeth Batstone said the festival raised £200 more than last year and went very well.

“It went very, very well and the Sunday service was really busy with lots of people,” she said.

Most of the money raised goes to church funds but a £500 donation and £181 from a collection at the Songs of Praise service will go to the Matjinge High School in Zimbabwe towards a new borehole. The church has a special connection with the school through minister Rev Dr Richman Ncube.