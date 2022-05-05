West Norfolk Council’s winter and spring bedding plants are due to be lifted from St James Park on Monday, May 9, and will be given away from 11am.

There will be a mixture of Polyanthus, Bellis and Myosotis plants, and are all free to collect.

The council team will be there until around 3pm and last time a similar giveaway was done the plants went within the first hour so getting there early is highly recommended.

The borough council’s Winter/Spring bedding plants are due to be lifted from St James Park on Monday, May 9 and will be given away from 11am. (56495392)

Brian Long, the council’s cabinet member for corporate services, said: "People walking through St James’ Park will already have had the opportunity to enjoy these flowers.

"We’d now love to see these plants go to new homes instead of being composted so we’re giving them away and hope they can be enjoyed again at home in people’s gardens."