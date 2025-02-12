A father behind a worldwide campaign for equal parenting rights has held an “emotive” demonstration at a town court.

Simon Cobb, from Long Sutton in Lincolnshire, is the brains behind the PAPA - People Against Parental Alienation - group and frequently travels to various locations in aid of the cause.

As part of his Death Penalty Campaign, the 34-year-old travelled to King’s Lynn Court on Friday to lay flowers and wreaths in respect of all the people who he said have taken their own lives due to custody disputes and the children who have lost a parent.

Simon said he lost five members to suicide at Christmas. Pictures: PAPA

“Over the years, I’ve sadly had a lot of members who have taken their own lives as a result of being stopped from seeing their children,” he said.

“I knew it was going to be quite emotive when I started it but over Christmas I had five members take their lives.”

Simon believes that often during these disputes one parent gets a lot more support such as housing and child benefits, while the other is left in financial “ruin”.

Simon has taken the campaign to other location such as Nottingham Family and Youth Court

Between having to pay child support, having to find a new home, paying bills, travel expenses to see their child and family court fees, many parents feel alienated, he said.

“The system is so incentivised on money and it doesn’t support the other parent or prioritise the child.

“It needs serious review and serious reform.”

PAPA is supported by a large online community and has more than 44,000 followers on Instagram, 38,000 on Facebook, 22,000 on TikTok and a further 6,000 on X who all agree that change is needed.

“I can’t help everybody and I will never be able to help everybody and the volunteers won’t be able to help everybody but the system can be adapted,” he said.

The flowers outside King’s Lynn Court - which were a metaphor for how restricting parental rights “can be a death penalty” - were removed the following day, but Simon expected this and he has pledged to keep campaigning.

“What motivates me the most is knowing what a great relationship I have with my son and wanting that for everyone else as well,” he added.

Anyone who is struggling is being urged to visit the PAPA website here for help, information and support.

King’s Lynn Court has been approached for comment.

For confidential support on an emotional issue, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

If you want to talk to someone confidentially, click here.