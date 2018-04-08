Fly-tipped waste spotted in West Norfolk as new charges implemented

As new charges have come into effect for the disposal of DIY waste in the county, a number of fly-tipping incidents have been recorded in West Norfolk.

Norfolk County Council extended charges from Sunday to all DIY waste, such as old kitchen, shed, bathroom or fence items at its recycling centres.

A sofa left on a piece of land at South Lynn. Photo: SUBMITTED.

The changes have seen the removal of the concession which had meant people were allowed to take one large item or up to 80 litres of waste for no charge to their local household waste recycling centre.

The alterations have coincided with a number of fly-tipping incidents in the borough.

Resident Phil Bancroft sent in a photo of some fly-tipped waste at Bexwell last Friday and said: “Found this senseless fly-tipping today on Stow Barn Road, Bexwell near Downham Market.

“Totally blocked a country road, a selfish crime!”

Mr Bancroft said incidents such as these are “frustrating”.

“I do believe that as individuals we must understand the responsibilities we have towards where and how we choose to live,” he said.

“Equally, councils should not be backed into a corner through funding gaps and extensive regulations to the point where they cannot or will not accept such waste.

“This heap was found to have, amongst other things, two five feet tall welder’s gas bottles. Petty discarding of litter, especially by roadsides, is equally frustrating.”

A sofa was also spotted left in a field in South Lynn this week.

Norfolk County Council said the removal of the concession is expected to save them about £280,000 a year, but it is not anticipated that the new charges will bring in any money.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “We’re proud of our network of 20 recycling centres which surveys consistently tell us that people are satisfied with.

“However our services need to reduce their costs and we prefer to save money by changing our policies rather than by reducing opening hours or closing a recycling centre.

“Removing the free DIY concession will help us to do this.”

For more information on the costs for DIY waste, go to www.norfolk.gov.uk.

To report fly-tipped waste, go to www.west-norfolk.gov.uk.