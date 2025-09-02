West Norfolk Council found the culprit behind a large amount of rubbish dumped in a residential alleyway.

Enforcement teams were called to the back lane between Cresswell Street and Sir Lewis Street in North Lynn following reports of the fly tip.

The litter was traced back to a resident who had recently moved homes and had left the unwanted items on the path.

The rubbish was dumped in the alleyway between Cresswell Street and Sir Lewis Street. Picture: West Norfolk Council

They have subsequently been slapped with a £200 fine for the offence.

“Fly-tipping never pays, it’s cheaper at the tip,” the authority said.

Anyone who spots rubbish that has been ditched is being asked to report it here.