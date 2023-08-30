Two West Norfolk residents have been fined a total of £500 for fly tipping in Fairstead.

The areas of Brockley Green and Westfield had domestic waste dumped on the public land.

West Norfolk Council Enforcement Officers investigated the dumpings and issued fines to the people held responsible.

Children's toys were among the items dumped in an alleyway on Westfield

The fine for Brockley Green was £300, reduced to £200 if paid within 14 days.

A bedroom worth of waste including a bed, chest of drawers and a TV were dumped.

These could have gone to the tip for free, a bulky waste collection or a charity shop but they chose to dump it on council land near their home.

The waste dumped on Brockley Green

The fine for Westfield was £200, as this was paid within a couple of weeks of being issued, and included many garden items dumped blocking an alleyway.

Cllr Terry Parish, leader of the borough council, said: “There is no excuse for fly-tipping. All of the items dumped at both sites in Fairstead could have been disposed of at the tip for free so there was no reason, other than not caring for the consequences of their actions, that these items should have been disposed of in this way.

“I thank the borough council Fairstead public open space team for removing the waste and the officers who investigated it to identify who was responsible.

“We’re grateful that most of our residents dispose of their waste correctly to help protect our towns and rural areas. The two fines that have been paid today prove that we will investigate, we will find out who you are and we will prosecute you.”

After the removal

West Norfolk Mayor and ward member for Fairstead Margaret Wilkinson added: “Fly-tipping is inconsiderate and illegal. I’m pleased our council staff cleared it quickly and have investigated it to discourage others from considering doing the same thing, especially when it was blighting the environment in my ward.”

Fly-tipping can be reported through West Norfolk Council’s website.

