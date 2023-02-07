There are hopes that a Lynn fly-tipping hotspot is no more after rubbish was cleaned up and measures put in place to prevent it happening again.

Waste had been building up around a bin store on Waterloo Street, which was for the use of tenants living in adjoining properties.

But the area has been cleared and gates have been installed by the landowner, meaning that an alcove where the bins were kept is no longer accessible to anyone except tenants of those properties.

The fly-tipping hotspot on King's Lynn's Waterloo Street before action was taken. Picture: Google Maps

The outcome is thanks to a partnership between West Norfolk Council and a private landlord.

Cllr Paul Kunes, the borough council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “This is a fantastic result. Through a great piece of work by council officers, working with the property owner, we have managed to sort out the immediate problem and put in a long-term solution that will make the street more pleasant for everyone who walks or drives down it.

“It also shows that we won’t stand for fly-tipping and will deal with it where we find it.

King's Lynn's Waterloo Street after action has been taken

"There is a tip less than three miles away and there is no excuse for dumping rubbish on the street like this.”

In recent times, Waterloo Street had attracted fly-tipping of bulky items – which the council does not remove from private land.

However, as fly-tipping can lead to a host of problems, from infestations to anti-social behaviour, where there is a persistent problem officers will identify the area as a ‘hot-spot’ and take steps to address the issue.

A hot-spot case was opened last July over Waterloo Street, with a council officer identifying the landowner, Centaur and Barclay Property Group, and making contact.

Centaur and Barclay were keen to support the council’s efforts to address the problem, and removed the fly-tipping and installed gates across the front of the area.

Jennifer McGeehan, property manager at Centaur and Barclay, said: “It has been quite an ongoing expense for us, having to pay for private contractors to attend regularly and clear bulky items left by our bin store consistently by fly-tippers.

"It has also been upsetting to our tenant residents and the residents situated on Waterloo Street.

“Working closely with West Norfolk Council has been such a pleasant experience, from being kept updated on when the area has been fly-tipped to advice and recommendations.

"I am very pleased that by us taking action we have managed to resolve this issue.”