

Some good old-fashioned Bank Holiday weather failed to put a dampener on Hunstanton RNLI's flag day on Monday.

Hovercraft Samburgh flew in for an impromptu display on the beach with her four-strong crew putting the search and rescue craft through its paces.

Volunteers from the station souvenir shop and Hunstanton and West Norfolk Lifeboat Guild staffed a souvenir stall. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

Elsewhere around a dozen volunteers were out and about armed with collection buckets and stickers.

Members of the lifeboat station's shop team and the Hunstanton and West Norfolk RNLI Guild staffed a merchandise stall at the end of the High Street. And despite the downpours, business was brisk for the hardy souls who braved the weather.

From left, volunteers Roger Smith, Charlie Parfitt, Ian Devenney, Charles le Strange Meakin, Ivan Espley and Justin Aldiss at the Hunstanton RNLI flag day. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

Proceeds from the day are still being counted. Derek Greening, chairperson of the guild, said: “Despite the poor weather, we've been very pleased with the number of people who've turned out to support us. The money we've raised will all go towards saving lives at sea.”