A popular two-day musical event returns to a West Norfolk town this weekend.

Folk in the Town, a festival showcasing traditional folk, Americana, folk rock, bluegrass and everything in between, will be back at King’s Staithe Square in Lynn on Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20.

Running from noon to 5pm on the Saturday and 11am to 4pm on the Sunday, the venue for the free event has been switched from the Tuesday Market Place due to technical reasons, organiser West Norfolk Council has said.

Sunday's headliners, Rattlebox, pictured in Cromer. Pictures: Folk in the Town

Part of the borough council summer events programme, the festival features talented artists from across the region and musical director Adrian Tebbutt said: “The festival has gone from strength to strength and we have no problems attracting a wide range of high-quality artists to the stage - from old hands, up-and-coming young acts and the best local talent.”

Saturday’s headline act is the Vagaband, supported by the country group The Tildens, Sirens at the Helm, who are a Snettisham female shanty crew, Isabel Inkcap and her band, a Southend-based singer-songwriter, and local band, the Fried Pirates.

The Ouse Washes Molly will be performing in between sets.

Saturday's headlining act, the Vagaband, is a group that has its own style of folk, country, and roots rock

Sunday sees Rattlebox headlining, with the Rummuns, West of Eden, Joe and Mary country ballad duo, the Boxwood Chessmen, and shanty crew Blakeney Old Wild Rovers all supporting acts.

The King’s Morris dancers will be performing between acts on Sunday.

For those who cannot attend, the event will be streamed live on West Norfolk Radio and KL1 radio and will be compered by Richard Tree from KL1 Radio’s Folk Show, if you don’t want to miss out on the musical action.

Saturday act Isabel Inkcap from Southend, recently praised by a BBC Radio 2 host

Snettisham's own all-female shanty group, Sirens at the Helm, are a supporting act on Saturday

Sunday's supporting act, the Rummuns

The Fried Pirates, fresh from their Hanse Festival success

Saturday's supporting act called The Tildens, a country group