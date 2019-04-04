Fond farewell for Lynn's gymnastics stalwart

After 33 years with Lynn Gymnastics Club at Lynnsport, an instrumental coach and staff member has decided to hang up her leotard.

Caroline Twigden was given a deserved send-off after being presented with gifts and flowers from gymnasts, coaches and staff last week.

She started coaching as a volunteer with the club in 1992 following a move from Springwood High School to Lynnsport.

Surprise goodbye celebration for Caroline Twigden. She has worked at Lynnsport since it opened and has been involved with The King's Lynn Gymnatics Club since it began in July 1992. Caroline is pictured centre front with Tommy Goode (Director Lynnsport), friends and colleagues

The gymnastics club originally formed in a hall at Providence Street in 1974.

When Lynnsport opened in 1992, the club had amalgamated with boys and was eventually taken over by the borough council due to increasing demand.

Caroline became the first employed coach of gymnastics coaching squads in sports acrobatics, tumbling and recreational gymnastics from pre-school to elite, display level.

One highlight for her was taking a team to Holland, where they achieved first, second and fourth places.

Caroline progressed to head of recreation within the club in 2001, before moving into a wider supervisory role as leisure development co-ordinator in 2014.

She has been influential in the growth of the club, which now has roughly 700 members.

Tommy Goode, Alive Leisure director of business, said: “‘We would like to

thank Caroline for the hard work and dedication over the last 25 years. She has been the heartbeat of the success of the club growing and will be sorely missed”.

Surprise goodbye celebration for Caroline Twigden

Caroline is pictured during her surprise send-off with her three daughters Emma, Charlotte and Sarah.