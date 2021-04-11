Fond memories of photographing Prince Philip at Sandringham and West Norfolk over 40 years

Paul Marsh, a photographer for the Lynn News over many years, has taken pictures of the Duke of Edinburgh over the past 40 years, including what was certainly the last time he was photographed in public in West Norfolk.

That was quite by chance, when he and reporter Rebekah Chilvers came across him carriage riding in March 2019.

Speaking after attending the Norwich Gates at Sandringham once again, this time to take pictures of the tributes left to the Duke, who died at the age of 99 on Friday, Paul said: "Prince Phillip clearly was at his happiest on the Sandringham Estate and participating in carriage driving where he was able to relax.

"Back in 2003 I was covering the Driving Trials and at that time our family was visiting from Toronto Canada and my six year old nephew Robert was with me.

"By chance we came across the Duke waiting in a quiet wooded area ahead of his turn in the Grand Ring.

"My nephew asked 'is the Queen your wife?', with this the Duke put his head back and laughed.

"My inquisitive nephew Robert then asked what was the long whip for, to which the Duke picked the whip up and playfully flicked towards Robert saying “to keep naughty little boys in control”.

"With this as the Duke left to compete my nephew shouted "Good luck, Sir" and the Duke gave him a wry smile and a wave obviously amused by the encounter.

"One other notable memory was more recently in 2019 when I was on my way to another Lynn News assignment to Sedgeford and by chance came up behind a Horse and Carriage being driven by the Duke.

"At the time this made some lovely pictures out in his beloved Sandringham and this was to be the very last picture taken of the Duke in West Norfolk."