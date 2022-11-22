In our weekly 'From the Newsroom' column, editor Jeremy Ransome discusses the Linnets' past FA Cup exploits...

King’s Lynn Town FC have their biggest game in several years when they face Stevenage Town in the FA Cup 2nd round on Saturday lunchtime, with BBC cameras beaming the game to televisions all over the country.

The game will bring national attention on to the Linnets and more than 3,000 will be expected at The Walks in a competition poignant to me.

My lifelong love affair with football started on Saturday, October 20, 1979, when my dear old grandad, Eric Ransome of Snettisham, took me to see Lynn play village team Parson Drove in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

He was keen to get the nine-year-old, bookish Jeremy into sport and thought the expected goal glut from the Linnets might peak my interest. Drove pulled off a mighty shock and famously won 1-0. But I was hooked anyway and would watch several hundred Lynn games, at home and away, over the next three decades.

The following year Lynn made it a round further before losing at home to Stafford Rangers, my first football hero Paul Chapman scoring for Lynn. Living in Park Avenue, I only had to cross the road to go to The Walks, but I didn’t let my parents know there was crowd trouble that day, and somehow, they didn’t find out.

The following year, Lynn lost at the same stage and I can remember another legend, Freddie Easthall, scoring a magnificent lob in a 5-1 thrashing of Great Yarmouth along the way.

By 1983 I was travelling on the team coach to away games and I remember well an early exit at Halesowen Town, a 6-0 thrashing in fact.

In 1984, Colin Foster’s wonderful side got to the First Round, somehow losing 2-1 at Third Division leaders Bristol Rovers after dominating the game.

A few bleak years followed but in 1997 another great Linnets team, this time under Peter Morris, got to the Second Round, another of my all-time favourite players Lee Hudson scoring the First Round winner against Bromsgrove, before a 6-0 thumping at Rotherham.

Over the next couple of decades work and family meant I saw little of the Linnets, although I did catch their 6-1 loss at Portsmouth on TV two years ago.

So whether I’m at the match or watching on TV, Saturday’s game will bring back so many happy memories.

Come on you Linnets.