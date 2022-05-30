The Downham Food Bank has revealed that people have been asking for 'minimum cooking' food, due to the rising cost of bills in recent months.

Alex Coates, manager of the Downham Food Bank said: "We usually get requests for minimum cooking foods from students, but now a lot of people are avoiding using their ovens because of the cost of living crisis.

"What we are seeing is people choosing between putting fuel in their car and using their ovens. In a rural community like ours it is almost impossible if you have children and a job - not to use your car.

Opening of Grand Food Bank at Eternity Church..Alex Coates. (56449856)

"So with rising fuel prices on top of energy costs it has become increasingly difficult to make ends meet."

Ms Coates confirms that those who are unemployed have been struggling after the decrease in Universal Credit last year.

Many are in debt to energy suppliers or have been forced to use pre-payment metres which are generally more expensive than other means of paying for energy.

Ms Coates said: "People trying to get to the job centre, or to job interviews when your benefits barley covers energy and food costs - is putting people in even more debt.

"Older folk are also struggling on their pensions."

The food bank has seen a rise in requests for microwavable food from service users, as they do not want to use the hob or the oven.