Hundreds of families in West Norfolk have been receiving parcels from the food bank - and concerns are rising for the future.

Lynn’s food bank provides more than 450 emergency food packages for those in the area each month, with 60% of those going to families with children.

However, there are worries that changes to disability benefits will increase the number of people relying on the service.

Helen Gilbert and Paul Kunes of the Lynn Ritary Club, which recently donated to the food bank

In the Government’s Spring Statement, it was announced that adjustments would be made to Universal Credit (UC) and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claims.

Under the new rules, the health element of UC will be capped at £97 per week until 2029/2030 for existing recipients.

For new claimants, it will be reduced to £50 per week from 2026/2027 until 2029/2030.

Those who have PIP will face an additional eligibility requirement.

People will have to score a minimum of four points in at least one daily living activity to be eligible for the daily living component of PIP.

The point system evaluates how much assistance a person needs in their day-to-day life.

For example, if they can wash and bathe unaided, they would get zero points, but if they cannot wash and bathe at all and need another person to wash their entire body, they get eight points.

As a result of the changes, those with a lower level of functional disability in multiple activities, which could be managed with interventions or the addition of aids or appliances, will no longer be eligible for the daily living component of PIP.

Meanwhile, people with a higher level of functional need in one activity, who are unable to complete activities at all, or who require more help from others to complete them, will still receive PIP.

"The proposed changes are a great concern as they will impact a group of people who are already over-represented at food banks across the country, including Lynn,” said the food bank’s strategic project manager Helen Gilbert.

“Our social security system is meant to protect the most vulnerable in society, and needs updating to guarantee that those who are dependent on social security are able to afford the essentials rather than needing to rely on food banks."

The charity counts on both food and financial donations to continue to support individuals.

Last month, the food bank was one of eight charities to benefit from a donation from the town’s rotary club.

A £300 cheque was presented by the group’s president, Paul Kunes.

The money will be able to buy the equivalent of 462 tins of soup, or 769 tins of rice pudding, which is said to be a staple in the food parcels.

"We are very thankful for the donation from the Rotary Club, which will help us to purchase tinned meat and vegetables to replenish our stocks,” Ms Gilbert added.

Those in need of emergency food parcels can request them on the food bank’s website here.