Downham's food bank has issued an urgent video appeal on Facebook.

The charity, which runs from the Eternity Centre in Downham is looking for a new place to operate from.

The Eternity Centre now needs to earn revenue to keep their space and the food bank can no longer store donation at the site.

The food bank at the Eternity Centre in Downham Credit Lynn News (51766534)

The video, filmed by manager Alex Coates panned around the centre, showing the boxes used to store food.

Ms Coates said: "We need to find somewhere we can store our excess food, currently it's sat in the sports hall at the Eternity.

The video by Alex Coates Source Facebook Alex Coates (52225617)

"Eternity have been great, but they need the hall back to earn revenue for the church.

"We are looking for somewhere to store the food,

"It doesn't have to be big but it needs to have running water and electricity,

"This is an appeal for help, if you could lend us or we could rent a place. Please get in touch.

"We need it to be as soon as possible."

To contact the foodbank call 01366 384474, find them on social media @downhammarketfoodbank or email info@downhammarket.foodbank.org.uk.