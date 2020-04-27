Food parcels and prescriptions delivered for free in King's Lynn
Published: 15:19, 27 April 2020
| Updated: 15:20, 27 April 2020
A team of volunteers at a Gaywood church have been distributing food parcels and prescriptions to those in need within the community.
St Faith’s Church, located on Gayton Road, has delivered more than 200 parcels to people’s homes for free as well as roughly 40 prescriptions.
A team of 14 volunteers are responding to helpline calls, with referrals coming from West Norfolk Council and the Gayton Road Health Centre.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorBen Hardy