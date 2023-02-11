A donation has been made to the Lynn Foodbank to provide help for families in time for the school holiday period.

Food vouchers totalling £750 were presented by members of the Priory Rotary Club Rob Colwell, Mark Collins, Eddie West-Burnham and Ken Banks pictured with Helen Gilbert, project manager at the foodbank

She said: “We are grateful for the vouchers donated which will make a real difference to families during the half term week, relieving some of the stress and anxiety that carers feel when trying to ensure that their children are healthily fed whilst struggling to make ends meet.”

Rob Colwell said: “We hope that these gift cards go some way to help those families who might otherwise struggle over the school holidays to feed their children.

“The cards can only be used to buy food from Sainsburys supermarket in town or Hardwick and do not work on other items.

“Whilst previous help from our members has focused on specific lunch items, this voucher option allows choice, and we are aware that some children might have specific dietary requirements.

"We had some money not allocated from last year’s Swimarathon and it seemed the ideal opportunity to help the local community before the next annual event on Saturday, February 25, held at St James Pool.

"If you would like to help raise money for local charities, there is still time to enter a team.”

Visit www.prioryrotary.org.uk for further information.

