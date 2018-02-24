Football ban imposed after Ashwicken man admits assaulting police officer

An Ashwicken man has been banned from going to football games for three years after he admitted assaulting a police officer following a match.

Mark Gilboy, 36, of Leziate Drove, was also ordered to pay a total of £465 in fines, compensation and costs at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Gilboy had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in Derbyshire to using threatening words with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty and being drunk in a sports ground.

The offences happened after a match between Burton Albion and Norwich City in Burton upon Trent on December 30.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “The steward said he was called over by other staff to a male who was smoking. Due to his behaviour he was told he was going to be ejected.

“Staff formed the opinion that he was drunk after he started throwing punches and kicking out at staff.”

The court heard that police were subsequently called, and as Gilboy was taken away from the stadium by officers, he was “verbally abusive”.

“Once in custody he was again abusive and uncooperative and kicked a sergeant on the leg,” Ms Pope added.

The court was told Norwich City FC had already written to Gilboy telling him he is banned from their matches for three years.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said: “I hope it’s quite apparent that he didn’t go looking for trouble, he had gone there as part of the Canaries supporters group.”

The court heard Gilboy has supported Norwich City since he was 17 and he had a season ticket to their matches.

“He had a cigarette as he thought he was in an area where he could smoke but then he was reprimanded. He was told he wasn’t allowed to go in and things spiralled out of control.

“He’s extremely ashamed of that. The adverse publicity that has followed his case has been extremely embarrassing for him.”

Ms Muir said he is “first and foremost” a family man, and he also runs a business.

“He’s a very busy, hardworking man and this is out of character for him. This is someone who has very much learned his lesson,” she added.

Passing sentence, chairman of the bench Roger Marston ordered Gilboy to pay £300 in fines, £50 in compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

Magistrates imposed a football banning order for three years.