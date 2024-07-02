A local football coach has given a £1,000 boost to cancer care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

Mark Salmons, a youth football coach from March in Cambridgeshire, took on the London Marathon in April, crossing the finish line in under four hours.

The 49-year-old dad of two was inspired to take on the challenge by the young players he coaches at March Town United Youth Football Club. During a training session, the team of teenagers enthusiastically suggested he should run the marathon, a challenge he embraced wholeheartedly.

Mark Salmons has presented a cheque for £1,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Macmillan cancer unit.

Mark dedicated his time to rigorous training, balancing his preparation with his busy work and home life. He chose to support the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s cancer division in honour of his wife’s late aunt, who received care at the Macmillan Unit.

Mark said: “I wanted to raise money because my wife’s auntie was treated at the Macmillan Unit before she passed away last year. The care she received was exceptional and I wanted to ‘give back’ in her memory.”

The funds raised by Mark’s marathon effort will directly support the cancer division, which provides care and support to cancer patients and their families.

Aiswarya George, charge nurse of the unit, said: “We really appreciate how much Mark has raised for the Macmillan Unit. Donations like these help us continue our work and support our patients during their most challenging times.”

For further information or to make a donation to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Macmillan Unit, contact 01553 613309.