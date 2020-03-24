Home   News   Article

Football coaches support King's Lynn night shelter with toilet roll donation

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 08:30, 24 March 2020

A West Norfolk sports club has come to the aid of King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter, after they appealed for donations of toilet roll last week.

Coaches Neil Gotsell, left, and Tim Kirby donated several packs of toilet roll – a basic item which has been harder to come by than usual in the past few weeks – to the shelter on St Ann’s Fort, on behalf of the Woottons Football Club at the weekend.

On Facebook, the night shelter said it also needs fruit, vegetables, sliced bread, milk, crisps and snacks.

On behalf of The Woottons Football Club, coaches (R) Tim Kirby and Neil Gotsell donated toilet rolls to the Night Shelter in King's Lynn.. (32164061)
Items can be left on their doorstep any morning before 9.30am or later by arrangement.

