Football coaches support King's Lynn night shelter with toilet roll donation

A West Norfolk sports club has come to the aid of King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter, after they appealed for donations of toilet roll last week.

Coaches Neil Gotsell, left, and Tim Kirby donated several packs of toilet roll – a basic item which has been harder to come by than usual in the past few weeks – to the shelter on St Ann’s Fort, on behalf of the Woottons Football Club at the weekend.

On Facebook, the night shelter said it also needs fruit, vegetables, sliced bread, milk, crisps and snacks.

Items can be left on their doorstep any morning before 9.30am or later by arrangement.