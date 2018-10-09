Football match in Sutton Bridge raises funds in memory of Cristina

A charity football match held in Sutton Bridge on Saturday has raised hundreds in the memory of a woman who was murdered in Reffley last month.

The match, held at Sutton Bridge Memorial Park, gathered funds to help the family of Cristina Magda-Calancea pay for her memorial and her repatriation to her native Romania.

Charity football match in Sutton Bridge in memory of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4646784)

Family friend Mihaela Anda said: “I’m massively grateful to all staff from Wingland who helped us to make the day a success. Even if it was raining, the event went very well.”

Cristina, who worked at Bespak on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, died as a result of multiple stab wounds on Friday, September 21, aged 26.

She was affectionately known as Kyky to her friends, family and colleagues, many of whom took part in the match on Saturday.

Mihaela added: “There was two teams playing, but the winner was Kyky, our lovely butterfly.”

Cristina’s family and friends set up the gofundme fundraising appeal at the end of last month, with a target of £5,000, which has now been more than doubled.

The match collected almost £300 towards the £12,000 total amount that has been raised to help Cristina’s relatives so far.

Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: (4471689)

Mihaela said, due to the amount of support they have received, they are considering holding a fundraising event each year in Cristina’s memory..

Bespak, which develops and manufactures complex medical devices, and which has a site in North Lynn, donated £1,500 to help Cristina’s relatives pay for her memorial and for her repatriation to Romania.

Speaking to the Lynn News a couple of weeks ago, Cristina’s brothers Milea Razvan and Milea Sebastian said she had only been working at Bespak for a couple of months prior to her death.

They paid tribute to her and said: “She was a strong person. She was extremely happy and laughing all the time, she had a particular laugh.

“She was there to help anyone.”

They added: “We want to take her home, where she will go to rest.”

Gediminas Jasinskas, 29, of Tennyson Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 25 and is due to face a further hearing on November 23.

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/c6rna-in-loving-memory-of-cristina.