Two daring sisters have completed a skydive to raise money for a hospital cancer ward.

Jodie Tawn, 22, and her sister, Chloe, 21, took to the skies over Peterborough to complete the parachute jump in memory of their mum Janet Tawn, who died 17 years ago aged just 29.

Janet battled breast cancer for three years before her death, which left her daughters, just five and three at the time, motherless, and her husband Rob a widower at 27.

Sisters Jodie and Chloe Tawn present the cheque for £4,000 to the Macmillan Ward at the QEH in memory of their mum Janet.

During her fight with the disease, Janet set about raising as much money for breast cancer as she could, holding a variety of events including coffee mornings.

After her death, Rob, Jodie, and Chloe, of Gorefield near Wisbech, picked up the fundraising mantle and over the years have raised thousands for the charity with the girls completing a number of Race for Lifes and other events.

Proud dad Rob said: “We know we are always asking the same people to dig deep and support us and so the girls decided they needed to do something a bit more extreme this time and that’s when they came up with the skydive.

Chloe Tawn left with her older sister Jodie just before they completed their skydive.

“After completing it they presented the proceeds to the Macmillan Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, which treated Janet and looked after her so well.”

The girls’ efforts netted £4,000 and Rob said: “It is an amazing amount of money. I know most parents say how proud they are of their children, but I really could not be more proud of the way they have grown up.

Jodie and Chloe Tawn with their mum Janet who sadly died aged 29 from breast cancer.

“They have turned into lovely young women.”Chloe works as a PA at Peterborough City Hospital, while Jodie is doing an engineering degree with Caterpillar based in Peterborough.